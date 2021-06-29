Japans government on high alert as virus cases rise in Tokyo ahead of Olympics

"While there is a downward trend across the country as a whole, there is a slight upward trend in the capital region," Suga told reporters Monday. "We must be on a high state of alert in dealing with the virus." He added that he would be nimble in adjusting policies to deal with the situation.

Case numbers in Tokyo have been creeping up over the past week, since Suga lifted a state of emergency imposed to rein in infections. Any sharp increase could mean the emergency is reintroduced, further restricting residents' activities even while the games are taking place.

The seven-day moving average of new virus infections recorded in Tokyo rose to 477 on Sunday, compared with 388 the previous week.

Suga's comments came as the capital's government announced Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike would take a few more days away from public duties on the advice of a doctor, extending an already week-long absence.

Koike had been expected to return to work Monday, after taking time off to recuperate from fatigue. She was taken to a hospital last Tuesday, Kyodo News reported, without saying whether she had received a specific diagnosis.

Koike, 68, has led Tokyo's response throughout the coronavirus crisis, often appearing to adopt a more cautious stance than Suga's government. She has retained relatively strong public backing, with 57% of respondents to a poll of Tokyo residents published by the Asahi newspaper on Monday saying they supported her.

Koike said on June 7 she had received her first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.