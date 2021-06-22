Sunday, July 18, 2021

Up to 10,000 domestic spectators to be allowed at Tokyo Olympics venues

The Tokyo 2020 organising committee announced on Monday that Japanese spectators would be allowed to attend events at the Olympic Games this summer with the attendance capped at up to 50 per cent of a venue’s capacity, or a maximum of 10,000 people, said Patthama Leesawaskrakul, a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

“The number has been agreed on by the IOC, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), the Japanese government, Tokyo Metropolitan Government and local organisers to ensure the safety of Olympic fans amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic,” she said. “However, it remains to be seen whether the Japanese government will announce another state of emergency to curb the outbreak after July 12.”

According to Patthama, fans attending events at the Tokyo Olympics, which will be held from July 23 to August 8, will need to adhere to disease control measures. They include a mandatory wearing of face mask at all time, no shouting or loud talking, and spectators must leave the venue immediately after the event ends.

A decision on spectators at the Paralympics, which will be held from August 24 to September 5, will be delayed until July 16, a week before the Olympics open.

Japanese media reports said that as many as 20,000 people could attend the Olympic opening ceremony at the main stadium, but organisers said the number would “not be that high”.

Published : June 22, 2021

By : THE NATION

