UN human rights chief calls for reparations to address systemic racism around the world

The wide-ranging report, ordered last year in the wake of Floyd's killing, examined deaths by police across nations and legal systems, and found "an alarming picture of systemwide, disproportionate" burdens on Black people in their encounters with police and criminal justice systems internationally. Across borders, the report noted "striking similarities" and patterns, including in victims' fight for justice, and made sweeping recommendations, mostly without dwelling on specific national circumstances.

"Racial discrimination in law enforcement cannot, as the Human Rights Council recognized, be separated from questions of systemic racism," wrote U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet, a former president of Chile, in the report. "Only approaches that tackle both the endemic shortcomings in law enforcement, and address systemic racism - and the legacies it is built on - will do justice to the memory of George Floyd and so many others whose lives have been lost or irreparably damaged."

Bachelet recommends a whole-of-society, time-bound mechanism to advance racial justice in the context of law enforcement all across the world, identifying a "long-overdue need to confront the legacies of enslavement . . . and to seek reparatory justice."

The report makes a broad case for reparations. "Reparations should not only be equated with financial compensation," she wrote, arguing that the concept should also include restitution, rehabilitation, educational reforms, acknowledgment, apologies, memorialization and "guarantees" against further injustice.

In June 2020, the 47-member U.N. Human Rights Council adopted unanimously a resolution brought by African nations that condemned discrimination and violence in policing and requested the report on systemic racism.

"It is important to show Africa . . . the Human Rights Council has heard the plight of African and people of African descent calling for equal treatment and application of equal rights for all," said Ambassador Dieudonné W. Désiré Sougouri of Burkina Faso, who presented the African resolution in 2020.