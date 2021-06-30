Ash clouds belched as far as 2,000 m to the southeast from Indonesias Mount Merapi

The hot clouds erupted at 11:32 a.m. local time with an amplitude of 60 mm, a duration of 152 seconds, and winds moving to the west.

Based on monitoring from midnight to 12:00 a.m. local time, seismographs recorded the 2,968-meter-high mountain, located on the border between Yogyakarta and Central Java provinces, also emitted lava eight times to the southwest as far as 1,500 m, and five times to the southeast as far as 500 m.

The Indonesian authorities have urged people not to move to the dangerous areas and to stay alert to possible eruptions, especially when it rains around Merapi.