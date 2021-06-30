Sunday, July 18, 2021

Ash clouds belched as far as 2,000 m to the southeast from Indonesias Mount Merapi

Indonesias most active volcano Merapi has belched ash clouds as far as 2,000 m to the southeast, the Geological Disaster Technology Research and Development Center (BPPTKG) said Tuesday.

The hot clouds erupted at 11:32 a.m. local time with an amplitude of 60 mm, a duration of 152 seconds, and winds moving to the west.

Based on monitoring from midnight to 12:00 a.m. local time, seismographs recorded the 2,968-meter-high mountain, located on the border between Yogyakarta and Central Java provinces, also emitted lava eight times to the southwest as far as 1,500 m, and five times to the southeast as far as 500 m.

The Indonesian authorities have urged people not to move to the dangerous areas and to stay alert to possible eruptions, especially when it rains around Merapi.

Published : June 30, 2021

By : Xinhua

