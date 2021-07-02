Myanmar coordinating purchase of Covid-19 vaccines from Russia, China

Seven million doses of Spunink vaccine are set to be bought from Russian while discussion is underway to purchase China-made vaccines. Sputnik V and Sputnik Light vaccines are likely to be available soon.

An agreement was signed with India to purchase 30 million doses of COVISHIELD vaccine. Vaccine availability has halted as cases spike in India.

However, Myanmar will be prioritized if the Indian government allows vaccine export again. Those who have received the first does have to wait. According to the Indian vaccination expert group NITAG, first and second doses of COVISHIELD can be administered in a six-month gap.

The Myanmar government has also allowed private pharmaceutical entrepreneurs since March this year to import and distribute vaccines and carry out vaccination process.

Private hospitals need to follow the vaccination rules and instructions issued by the ministry of health and sports. The union minister said that government-private cooperation would contribute to national healthcare system.

According to the WHO, under the Covax programme, developing countries including Myanmar will be provided with 1.8 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines.

Till May 29, Myanmar had over 1.4 million people fully vaccinated and over 1.8 million who have received first doses.