Condominium near Surfside collapse deemed unsafe, under evacuation orders

"It's just the right thing to do during these times," City Manager Arthur Sorey III told reporters as people exited the building about a 20 minute drive from the ruined Champlain Towers South, where rescuers have spent a week searching for victims and survivors. Local authorities have scrambled to check other buildings after the condo's sudden collapse, which left at least 22 dead and 126 missing.

Crestview Towers - a 10-story, 156-unit building built in 1972 - is the first tower to raise alarms after the deadly Surfside collapse led North Miami Beach to launch a review of all condo buildings over five stories, checking their safety and compliance with the local 40-year recertification process. As the sun fell, residents from the building were still trickling out, pulling luggage, stuffing pillows and bicycles into their car trunks as Floridians prepared for Hurricane Elsa to potentially come their way.

"Upstairs, the neighbors are crying," said Karina Sobrino, 45, who owns two units in the condo building and helped her 70-year-old mother evacuate. "Because a lot of them don't have families. Don't have a place to stay."

Officials said the building was closed out of "an abundance of caution" while a full assessment is conducted. Crestview Towers should have been in the recertification process, Sorey said, but "hadn't complied" and submitted the problematic report dated Jan. 11 to the city on Friday afternoon.