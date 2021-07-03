Widespread ransomware attack could affect hundreds of businesses

On Friday, information technology company Kaseya sent out a warning of a "potential attack" on its VSA tool, which is used by IT to manage and monitor computers remotely. Kaseya urged customers to shut down their servers running the service.

"Its critical that you do this immediately, because one of the first things the attacker does is shutoff administrative access to the VSA," the company said.

It was unclear late Friday how disruptive the attack might be on U.S. businesses. More than 40,000 organizations use Kaseya products, the company says, which includes VSA and other IT tools.

Researchers said cybercriminals were sending two different ransom notes on Friday - demanding $50,000 from smaller companies and $5 million from larger ones.

The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency urged companies in a statement to follow Kaseya's advice and said it is "taking action to understand and address the recent supply-chain ransomware attack."

Huntress Labs, a cybersecurity software company which has clients that were affected by the attack, said they believe hacking group REvil is behind the ransomware attack. That's the same group that the FBI said was responsible for the attack on JBS Meats, which resulted in the company paying REvil $11 million in ransom.

Huntress Labs said they had found eight Managed Service Providers - companies that provide IT services to other companies on a contractual basis - that had been hit by the attack. Around 200 businesses that are served by these MSPs have been locked out of parts of their network, Huntress Labs said.