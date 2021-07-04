Central banks up reserves of RMB to a high

Analysts said the current five-year high marks another step forward for the Chinese currency's internationalization, a process that began a few years back.

In the first quarter this year, various central banks held US$287.46 billion worth of Chinese RMB in official foreign exchange reserves, the highest level since the fourth quarter of 2016 and representing 2.45 percent of the total, the International Monetary Fund reported on Wednesday.

Typically, central banks hold foreign exchange reserves in leading currencies such as the US dollar, the pound sterling, the euro and the Japanese yen.

It was in 2016 that the IMF included the RMB in its Special Drawing Rights or SDR basket for the first time. The volume of RMB in the IMF's Currency Composition of Official Foreign Exchange Reserves, or COFER, has increased for nine consecutive quarters, the IMF said.

Analysts said that reflects improvement in the RMB's status as an international currency, which is playing a more important role in the global economy.