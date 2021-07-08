Sunday, July 18, 2021

international

UN chief condemns assassination of Haitian president

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on all Haitians to preserve the constitutional order, remain united in the face of this abhorrent act and reject all violence.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday condemned "in the strongest terms" the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise.

The perpetrators of this crime must be brought to justice. The secretary-general extended his deepest condolences to the people and government of Haiti and the family of the late president, said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman for Guterres, in a statement.

The secretary-general called on all Haitians to preserve the constitutional order, remain united in the face of this abhorrent act and reject all violence, said the statement.

The United Nations will continue to stand with the government and the people of Haiti, it said. 

Published : July 08, 2021

By : xinhua

