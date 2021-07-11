US sends 500,000 doses of Moderna vaccine to Bhutan

The government, for now, has not specified as to which vaccine would be rolled out for the second dose, which is tentatively scheduled in the third week of this month.

The concern now, according to health officials, is to vaccinate all Bhutanese and those living in the country with the second dose, as the 16-week period after the first dose is coming to an end.

Prime Minister Dr Lotay Tshering said that although it was likely that people in the country would get second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine, should the national immunization technical advisory group (NI-TAG) recommend a heterologous (mix-and-match) method of the vaccination, the government has access to both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

“Who will get what kind of vaccine is being worked out currently. In the next one or two days, NI-TAG should be ready with their recommendation,” Lyonchhen said yesterday. “There is no reason for us to hide this information from the public. All our decisions will be based on science and recommendation from the experts.”

Developed countries like Spain, Canada, and Germany have already started vaccinating their population with the mix-and-match mode of vaccination, where the initial dose of AstraZeneca has been boosted with a mRNA (Pfizer or Moderna) vaccine in the second. Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are some of the world leaders to mix their Covid-19 vaccines recently.

The NI-TAG has also recommended a mix-and-match mode of vaccination given the successful outcome globally.

Herd Immunity

Besides the adequate number of vaccines, secured for now, the most critical part would be achieving an adequate level of vaccination coverage to achieve herd immunity.

Lyonchhen said that the more contagious the disease, the higher the population coverage is required to achieve herd immunity. “In the pre-Delta variant period, during our first vaccination campaign, we required at least 70 percent of our population to be vaccinated. We could manage only about 65 percent then.”

He said that for the Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the required vaccine coverage was a minimum of 80 percent. “If we can’t cover our children below 18 years, it would be really difficult for us to achieve herd immunity.”

Officials said that close to 30 percent of the country’s population were aged 18 years and below. “So, to achieve the 80 percent coverage, every single individual above the age of 18 has to be vaccinated,” said Lyonchhen, adding that it was critical to vaccinate children to achieve herd immunity.