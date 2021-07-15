Asia Album: Cruise ship returns to Singapore after COVID-19 case found on board

Three traveling companions of the passenger were identified and isolated. They have tested negative for COVID-19 and further contact tracing is ongoing.

The ship, called World Dream, joined Genting Hong Kong's Dream Cruises fleet in November 2017. It departed on Sunday for a four-day "cruise to nowhere."

The ship returned to Singapore and arrived at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre at around 6:30 a.m. local time on Wednesday, a few hours ahead of schedule.

The passenger was tested negative during the mandatory pre-departure antigen rapid test on the day of departure, and was reported to have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.