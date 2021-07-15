Sunday, July 18, 2021

international

Asia Album: Cruise ship returns to Singapore after COVID-19 case found on board

A cruise ship returned to Singapore after a COVID-19 case was found on board, the Straits Times reported on Wednesday.

The newspaper quoted Annie Chang, Singapore Tourism Board's director of the cruise, as saying that a 40-year-old passenger was identified as the close contact of a previously confirmed case, and was immediately isolated as part of onboard health protocols.

The passenger underwent polymerase chain reaction tests onboard and the result was positive, and has been taken to a hospital for further confirmatory testing.

Three traveling companions of the passenger were identified and isolated. They have tested negative for COVID-19 and further contact tracing is ongoing.

The ship, called World Dream, joined Genting Hong Kong's Dream Cruises fleet in November 2017. It departed on Sunday for a four-day "cruise to nowhere."

The ship returned to Singapore and arrived at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre at around 6:30 a.m. local time on Wednesday, a few hours ahead of schedule.

Passengers are seen aboard the cruise ship World Dream docked at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre in Singapore, July 14, 2021.

The passenger was tested negative during the mandatory pre-departure antigen rapid test on the day of departure, and was reported to have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Passengers are seen aboard the cruise ship World Dream docked at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre in Singapore, July 14, 2021.

Passengers are seen aboard the cruise ship World Dream docked at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre in Singapore, July 14, 2021.

Published : July 15, 2021

By : xinhua

Related News

China to extend mass vaccination program to minors aged 12-17

Published : July 18, 2021

UK reports over 54,000 daily coronavirus cases

Published : July 18, 2021

Artist opens space to preserve and develop dó painting

Published : July 18, 2021

[Weekender] Why is Kim Jong-un clamping down on millennials, K-pop and slang?

Published : July 18, 2021

Latest News

Under-fire insurance company pledges to honour Covid policy commitments

Published : July 18, 2021

China to extend mass vaccination program to minors aged 12-17

Published : July 18, 2021

UK reports over 54,000 daily coronavirus cases

Published : July 18, 2021

Vaccine developed by Thai startup to be tested on humans in September

Published : July 18, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.