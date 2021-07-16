Virus cases in Tokyo top 1,300 for 1st time in 6 months

According to the Tokyo metropolitan government, the daily number of new cases was up by 412 from a week earlier and higher than the figure logged on the same day of the previous week for the 26th straight day.

The seven-day moving average came to 882.1, an increase of 32.9% from the preceding seven-day period’s average of 663.6.

The number of seriously ill COVID-19 patients in the capital increased by three from Wednesday to 57.