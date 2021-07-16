Sunday, July 18, 2021

international

Virus cases in Tokyo top 1,300 for 1st time in 6 months

Tokyo confirmed 1,308 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Thursday, exceeding 1,300 for the first time in about six months. It was the highest daily tally seen since the 1,485 marked on Jan. 21.

According to the Tokyo metropolitan government, the daily number of new cases was up by 412 from a week earlier and higher than the figure logged on the same day of the previous week for the 26th straight day.

The seven-day moving average came to 882.1, an increase of 32.9% from the preceding seven-day period’s average of 663.6.

The number of seriously ill COVID-19 patients in the capital increased by three from Wednesday to 57.

Published : July 16, 2021

By : The Japan News/ANN

Related News

China to extend mass vaccination program to minors aged 12-17

Published : July 18, 2021

UK reports over 54,000 daily coronavirus cases

Published : July 18, 2021

Artist opens space to preserve and develop dó painting

Published : July 18, 2021

[Weekender] Why is Kim Jong-un clamping down on millennials, K-pop and slang?

Published : July 18, 2021

Latest News

Under-fire insurance company pledges to honour Covid policy commitments

Published : July 18, 2021

China to extend mass vaccination program to minors aged 12-17

Published : July 18, 2021

UK reports over 54,000 daily coronavirus cases

Published : July 18, 2021

Vaccine developed by Thai startup to be tested on humans in September

Published : July 18, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.