Damian Lillard denies trade request but has plenty of questions about the Blazers plans

The six-time all-star guard, who has been the subject of trade speculation since the Blazers were eliminated from the playoffs last month, denied a report that he plans to request a trade "in the coming days," but also repeatedly expressed a desire for a more assertive approach from his organization.

During a virtual news conference from Las Vegas following Team USA's practice, Lillard called that report, published by TrueHoop on Friday morning, "not true" and said that he expects to remain in Portland next season.

"A lot of things are being said," Lillard said. "It hasn't come from me. I haven't made any firm decision on what my future will be, so it's really no need for anybody else to speak for me."

The 31-year-old Lillard has spent his entire nine-year career with the Blazers, leading Portland to the playoffs in each of the past eight seasons. In 2019, he signed a four-year, $196 million supermax extension that runs through the 2024-25 season. If Lillard does proceed with a trade request, he would likely emerge as this summer's most-coveted superstar because of a weak free agency class and Kawhi Leonard's recent ACL surgery.

Despite his consistent track record of winning and his long-term contract, Lillard has reached a professional crossroads. Since the 2018 death of Blazers owner Paul Allen, an obsessive basketball fan with limitless resources thanks to his Microsoft fortune, the franchise has favored small maneuvers over splashy moves. The Blazers are now owned by Jody Allen, Paul Allen's sister, who has steadfastly remained behind the scenes.

Blazers General Manager Neil Olshey has chosen not to move guard CJ McCollum and has resisted going all-in for a marquee player via trade, leaving Lillard without an all-star teammate since LaMarcus Aldridge left via free agency after the 2015 season. Persistent injuries to key players have only increased the burden on Lillard, who averaged 28.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game this season. Portland has lost in the first round of the playoffs in four of the past five seasons. The Blazers have reached the Western Conference finals once but gotten no further since Lillard arrived in Portland in 2012.