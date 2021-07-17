Catastrophic floods leave over 120 dead in Europe, many more still missing.

Devastating flash floods due to intense rainfalls have swept through several western European countries in the past few days, killing more than one hundred and causing damages.

Some countries in Western Europe received up to two months worth of rainfall in two days, with Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg strongly affected, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) reported on Friday.

In parts of western and southern Germany, towns and communities were hit by catastrophic flash floods after heavy and continuous rainfall this week.

As of Friday afternoon local time, the death toll climbed to 103 in the country, with many more people still missing, according to local authorities. The federal states of North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate were hit particularly hard, with 43 people and 60 people killed respectively.

A large number of people are still missing. The district of Ahrweiler alone currently estimates about 1,300 missing people, while around 3,500 are being treated in care facilities.

Germany's Ministry of Defence has issued a military disaster alert on Friday, deploying more than 850 soldiers for rescue work and the number is increasing.

"Extreme precipitation such as the heavy rains that flooded parts of western Germany this week is likely to become more frequent due to global warming," said German expert Stefan Rahmstorf, head of Earth System Analysis at the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK).