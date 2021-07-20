Two pairs of panda twins born on same day in Chinas Sichuan

Two giant pandas at a base of the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in southwest China's Sichuan Province gave birth to two pairs of twins on Saturday.

The giant pandas were both from the Shenshuping giant panda base in Wolong National Nature Reserve.

One giant panda, named "Zhen Zhen," gave birth to one cub at 6:44 p.m. and the second at 7:15 p.m., with the second cub being a male and weighing 120.7 grams.

Zhen Zhen was born in the San Diego zoo of the United States in 2007 and returned to the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in 2010. In 2015, she gave birth to a pair of twins in the Bifengxia panda base in Ya'an of Sichuan.