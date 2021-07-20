Worlds first 600 km/h high-speed maglev train rolls off assembly line

The new maglev transportation system made its public debut in the coastal city of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province.
It has been self-developed by China, marking the country's latest scientific and technological achievement in the field of rail transit, according to the China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation.
Published : July 20, 2021
By : xinhua
Published : July 20, 2021
Published : July 20, 2021
Published : July 20, 2021
Published : July 20, 2021
Published : July 20, 2021
Published : July 20, 2021
Published : July 20, 2021
Published : July 20, 2021