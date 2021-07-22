Experts: Science should guide efforts to trace virus origin

However, Su said tracing the source of a virus requires large amounts of on-site investigations, thorough laboratory testing and "a great deal of luck".

For instance, she said it took nearly two decades for global scientists to come to an initial conclusion on who might be the patient zero (the first infected case of an epidemic) for HIV/AIDS, but the question remains contentious to this day.

Likewise, scientists are still confounded by the origin of the Ebola virus that first emerged in the 1970s, as well as the influenza virus that has affected humans for over a century, Su added.

Zhao Guoping, a Chinese molecular biologist and an academician with the Chinese Academy of Sciences, said that searching for a virus's origin must be based on clear and conclusive evidence, but the collection and analysis process poses severe challenges.

He said one type of evidence comes from the field of pathology, clinical medicine and epidemiology, which reflects real-world situations but could be inaccurate due to human interference.

The other type of evidence entails results of genome sequencing or antibody testing. Zhao said they are more definitive but it is challenging to "establish their connections" to other pieces of proof.

"The origin-tracing task contains a number of uncontrollable factors. Some key information could be lost forever, which means that it will be impossible for us to build a complete chain of evidence," he said during an interview with Science and Technology Daily.

"Sometimes, we might not be able to get to the bottom of the question even after very long periods of research, and we can only make inferences based on available information," he said. "The public should have a rational expectation."