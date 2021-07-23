China deploys UAV for telecom restoration in rain-hit Henan

At 6:21 p.m., the drone entered the areas where telecom services had been disrupted and started to provide a stable and continuous mobile signal coverage for an area of about 50 square kilometers.

As of Thursday morning, telecom services in Mihe Township had resumed, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said.

Torrential rains have struck large areas of Henan Province since last Saturday, with 33 reported dead and eight missing as of 4 a.m. Thursday, according to local authorities.

