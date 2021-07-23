Philippines extends travel ban to Malaysia, Thailand, imposes curbs amid Delta-fuelled surge

The Philippines had previously largely sidestepped the Delta-fuelled surges that have plagued neighbouring countries. Indonesia and Malaysia have been setting records in daily new infections, while deadly surges are also seen in Thailand, Vietnam and Myanmar.

Data analysts from the independent group Octa Research said a new wave of Covid-19 cases was already “in its early stages” in the Philippines.

Metro Manila, home to some 13 million, is now experiencing an uptick in new cases. The average number of new infections per day was 813 in the past week, up from 638 the week before.

The Health Ministry said it has already been prepping the health system in anticipation of a new wave of infections, adding more hospital beds and quarantine sites, and beefing up supplies of oxygen, ventilators and medications.

But Octa is pressing the government to do more, saying “an urgent and decisive response” is needed.

“Let us not wait for the numbers to explode before we act… At the very least, the (government) must contemplate a stricter quarantine status or impose more restrictions in (Metro Manila),” it said.

If the Delta variant is driving the current surge, the group added, “we need to crush it with lockdowns (localised and regional)”.

The Alpha and Beta variants, first found in Britain and South Africa, are still the dominant strains in the Philippines, with close to 4,000 cases out of all the samples taken for genome sequencing.

Only 47 cases of Delta have been found so far, but this variant has already surfaced in Metro Manila, a sprawling, densely populated region of 16 cities.