Olympics live zones launched to support Hong Kong athletes

Forty-six Hong Kong athletes have qualified for 38 events at the Tokyo Olympics, covering 14 sports, the most in Hong Kong's Olympics history.
Also on Friday, Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor officiated another event to give support to Hong Kong athletes.
Delivering a speech at the event at West Kowloon Art Park, Lam said she believes Hong Kong is well equipped to become an international sports hub as well as a cultural exchange center.
The live zones at the 18 districts will broadcast the Games' competitions from 8 am to 11 pm for the period from July 24 to Aug 8.
“Members of the public are welcome to visit and watch the live broadcast and highlights of competitions to experience the excitement of this spectacular sports event and cheer for Hong Kong athletes participating at the Games,” said the Director of Leisure and Cultural Services Vincent Liu during a launching ceremony at the Kowloon Park Sports Centre on Friday.
Exhibition panels featuring Hong Kong athletes participating at the Games will also be displayed at the 18 venues.
Moreover, a series of "Learning Sports 101" videos are now available on the LCSD Edutainment Channel. The videos feature introductions and demonstrations of sports skills by elite athletes, including a number of Olympic sports, to encourage the public to take part in sports while having fun watching Olympic events.
Published : July 24, 2021
By : Wang Zhan/China Daily/ANN
