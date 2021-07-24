Saturday, July 24, 2021

international

Victim search ends in U.S. Florida building collapse killing at least 97

At least 97 people were killed in the June 24 collapse and at least one more person believed missing has yet to be identified.

Search for victims' bodies has officially ended almost one month after a 12-story residential building partially collapsed in Surfside, a beachside town in southeastern U.S. state of Florida, authorities said on Friday.

At least 97 people were killed in the June 24 collapse and at least one more person believed missing has yet to be identified.

Firefighters left the Champlain Towers South collapse site around noon and drove slowly to their headquarters, local media reported.

"Providing closure to families was the ultimate test of everybody here, and I think we did our best to do that," Scott Dean, the leader of Florida Task Force 2, told local media outlets.

The walls of an underground parking garage remain at the site, around a hollowed-out foundation, according to local media reports, adding that Miami-Dade County is bringing in crews to help shore up the remaining underground walls for safety.

Victims and families who suffered losses due to the collapse would get a minimum of 150 million U.S. dollars in compensation initially, a judge said on Wednesday.

Published : July 24, 2021

By : xinhua

