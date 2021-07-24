Saturday, July 24, 2021

international

U.S., Russia to hold arms control talks next week

U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed at their first summit in Geneva in June to launch the dialogue to lay the groundwork for future arms control and risk reduction measures.

The United States and Russia will hold a Strategic Stability Dialogue on July 28 in Geneva, the State Department said on Friday.

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will lead the U.S. delegation's participation in the dialogue, joined by Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie Jenkins, according to a State Department statement.

Washington and Moscow this February extended the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) for five years to 2026. It is the last remaining nuclear arms control pact in force between the two nuclear superpowers.

Published : July 24, 2021

By : xinhua

Nation Thailnad
