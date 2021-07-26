Hong Kong Customs finds 61kg of suspected heroin in snacks consignment from Thailand

The drugs were found concealed in instant rice vermicelli seasoning packets, in the consignment declared as snacks, HK Customs said.

Two men and a woman, aged between 31 and 42, were arrested in the Kwai Chung area on July 23.

The arrested persons are charged with one count of attempting to traffic a dangerous drug.

They will appear at the Tuen Mun Magistrates' Courts on Monday.

A series of anti-narcotics operations from July 12-24 led to seizure of drugs worth a total of above $230 million, Hong Kong Customs said.

The raids were conducted in various districts and at the Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA).

The seizures included about 145 kilograms of suspected liquid methamphetamine, 72 kilograms of suspected cocaine and 61 kilograms of suspected heroin in three separate cases, Hong Kong Customs said.

Four men and a woman, aged between 31 and 60, were arrested during the operations.

In the first case, Customs officers raided an industrial building premises in Fo Tan on July 12. About 72 kilograms of suspected cocaine with an estimated market value of about $85 million were seized from plastic bottles labelled as health food products, Hong Kong Customs said.

Follow-up investigation led to the arrest of a 43-year-old man in Sha Tin on July 15, suspected of alleged involvement. The arrested man has been released on bail pending further investigation.

In the second case, officers at the HKIA inspected an air cargo consignment declared as avocado food oil that had arrived from Mexico on July 20. About 145 kilograms of suspected liquid methamphetamine with an estimated market value of about $80 million were seized from 288 glass bottles, each with around 500 grams of the suspected drugs. Subsequent investigation resulted in the arrest of a 60-year-old man in Tsing Yi on July 24, Hong Kong Customs said.

Under the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance, trafficking in a dangerous drug could get a maximum penalty upon conviction of a fine of $5 million and life imprisonment.