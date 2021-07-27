State of emergency declared in Italys wildfire-ravaged Sardinia.

The wildfire started on Friday with a car that caught fire after a crash, and has forced the evacuation of at least 1,500 people from their homes. It has devastated some 20,000 hectares of land so far.



Sardinia's governor Christian Solinas said several farms and homes were destroyed, along with thousands of hectares of vegetation. No casualties were reported yet.

Fanned by hot southwest winds, the largest bushfire in the Oristano area kept spreading along a front of almost 50 km as of Monday morning, according to the Nuova Sardegna newspaper.

Local firefighters have received support from Greece and France, which sent two Canadair planes through the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism.