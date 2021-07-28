U.S. Fed debate over taper expected to intensify amid inflation, Delta variant concerns

"The primary takeaways of the meeting, should there actually be anything other than a reaffirmation of the status quo, will be the inclusion of policymakers noting the news around rising inflation," Brusuelas said.

The meeting came as U.S. consumer prices in June rose 0.9 percent from the previous month and 5.4 percent from a year earlier, the largest 12-month increase in roughly 13 years, according to the Labor Department.

Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton, a major accounting firm, believed that "many within the Fed will be pushing to taper" the central bank's monthly asset purchase program of 120 billion U.S. dollars amid inflation concerns.

"(Fed Chairman Jerome) Powell will acknowledge that the Fed is discussing the asset purchase program but has yet to agree upon timing or strategy for tapering," Swonk said Sunday in an analysis, noting Fed officials will want to see more progress toward their goals, notably on employment.

The Fed has pledged to keep its benchmark interest rates unchanged at the record-low level of near zero, while continuing its asset purchase program at least at the current pace of 120 billion dollars per month until "substantial further progress" has been made on employment and inflation.