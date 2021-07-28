Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Asia Album: Singapore tightening community safe management measures amid COVID-19

Singapore is further tightening community safe management measures by going back to Phase 2 (Heightened Alert), which takes effect from July 22 through Aug. 18.

In the period, permissible group sizes for social gatherings will be reduced from maximum of five persons to maximum of two persons, together with a cap of two distinct visitors per household per day. Individuals should continue to limit their overall number of social gatherings to not more than two per day, whether to another household, or meeting with friends and family members in a public place.

Meanwhile, both indoor and outdoor dine-in food and beverage establishments will only be able to offer takeaway and delivery options, according to Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH).

The Ministry reported 139 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total tally in the country to 64,453.

People wearing masks buy groceries in a temporarily-enclosed market in Singapore's Toa Payoh on July 27, 2021.

People have their meal on park benches in Singapore's Toa Payoh on July 27, 2021.

People have their meal on park benches in Singapore's Toa Payoh on July 27, 2021.

Published : July 28, 2021

