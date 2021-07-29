Thursday, July 29, 2021

international

Pfizer says third COVID-19 vaccine dose strongly boosts protection against Delta variant

Pfizer anticipates applying for emergency use authorization for a third dose of its vaccine as soon as next month.

American biopharmaceutical company Pfizer said Wednesday a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine can "strongly" boost protection against the Delta variant.

Antibody levels against the Delta variant in people aged 18 to 55 who receive a third dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine are greater than five-fold than following a second dose, according to data posted at the company's teleconference.

Among people aged 65 to 85, the Pfizer data suggest that antibody levels against the Delta variant after receiving a third dose are greater than 11-fold than following a second dose.

Pfizer anticipates applying for emergency use authorization for a third dose of its vaccine as soon as next month, Mikael Dolsten, who leads worldwide research, development and medical for Pfizer, was quoted by CNN as saying at the teleconference. 

Published : July 29, 2021

By : xinhua

Related News

Pfizer data shows vaccine protection remains robust six months after vaccination even as the company argues that boosters will be needed

Published : July 29, 2021

Travel clampdown in Dark Red provinces; Anutin vows 1m jabs per day from Aug

Published : July 28, 2021

Latest News

Police know account of vaccine booking-system hacker

Published : July 29, 2021

SET being squeezed by rising virus cases, fund outflows, but likely to rebound

Published : July 29, 2021

Switzerland flying in 26 tonnes of medical supplies to Bangkok

Published : July 29, 2021

Worsening Covid-19 situation to weigh on baht: bank strategist

Published : July 29, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: nutvar[email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.