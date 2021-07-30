Friday, July 30, 2021

Monsoon flooding affects thousands in lower part of Myanmar

Floods have affected thousands of residents in the countrys Kayin, Mon, Rakhine states, and Tanintharyi and Bago regions so far.

Monsoon flooding has hit the lower part of Myanmar following heavy rainfall since the third week of July, according to state-run media reports on Thursday.

The floods have affected thousands of residents in the country's Kayin, Mon, Rakhine states, and Tanintharyi and Bago regions so far.

According to the latest figures released by the Ministry of Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement, over 14,900 people were affected in Kyainseikgyi, Kawkareik, Hlaingbwe and Myawaddy towns in Kayin state as of Tuesday.

Houses are seen submerged in flood waters in Myawaddy town of Kayin State, Myanmar, July 28, 2021.

Also, flooding has affected over 30,700 people in Mon State, over 2,900 in Thandwe town of Rakhine state, the ministry's figures showed.

Of them, 25,900 residents were relocated to evacuation centers and safer places.

 

The Department of Meteorology and Hydrology forecast that the monsoon is vigorous over the Andaman Sea and Bay of Bengal.

Squalls with rough seas are forecast to be experienced at times off and along Myanmar coasts, and surface wind speed in squalls may reach 35-40 miles per hour, the department's weather report said on Thursday morning.

Flash floods and landslides accompanied by heavy rainfall and strong wind are frequent in Myanmar during the monsoon period, especially in hilly areas and low-lying areas.

A rescuer evacuates a stranded child in flood-hit Myawaddy town of Kayin State, Myanmar

