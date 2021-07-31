Mideast in Pictures: Commemorate departed in Beirut blast

Artists create statues and monument to cherish the memory of the departed.
A monument of the Beirut port's blasts is seen in Beirut, Lebanon on July 29, 2021.
Photo taken on July 29, 2021 shows weeds growing near the Beirut port in Beirut, Lebanon.
A statue of a lady is seen near the Beirut port in Lebanon on Oct. 20, 2020.
A statue named "The Giant" made from the remains of the Beirut port's wreckage is seen on the occasion of the first anniversary of the devastating blast at the Beirut port, Lebanon, on July 29, 2021.
Published : July 31, 2021
By : xinhua
