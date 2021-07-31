Saturday, July 31, 2021

international

Mideast in Pictures: Commemorate departed in Beirut blast

Lebanon will mark the first anniversary of the devastating explosion of the Beirut port on August 4, in which about 200 families lost loved ones, more than 6,000 people were injured and hundreds of thousands of people lost their homes and property.

Artists create statues and monument to cherish the memory of the departed.

A monument of the Beirut port's blasts is seen in Beirut, Lebanon on July 29, 2021. (

A monument of the Beirut port's blasts is seen in Beirut, Lebanon on July 29, 2021.

Photo taken on July 29, 2021 shows weeds growing near the Beirut port in Beirut, Lebanon.

Photo taken on July 29, 2021 shows weeds growing near the Beirut port in Beirut, Lebanon.

A statue of a lady is seen near the Beirut port in Lebanon on Oct. 20, 2020.

A statue of a lady is seen near the Beirut port in Lebanon on Oct. 20, 2020. 

A statue named "The Giant" made from the remains of the Beirut port's wreckage is seen on the occasion of the first anniversary of the devastating blast at the Beirut port, Lebanon, on July 29, 2021.

A statue named "The Giant" made from the remains of the Beirut port's wreckage is seen on the occasion of the first anniversary of the devastating blast at the Beirut port, Lebanon, on July 29, 2021. 

Published : July 31, 2021

By : xinhua

Related News

How Black Lives Matter changed the U.S. debate on the Mideast

Published : May 23, 2021

Lebanon's top politicians resist calls to resign as world leaders consider how to help

Published : August 09, 2020

Latest News

Vaccination open in six "red provinces" for expats aged 60-plus

Published : July 31, 2021

Majority of Thais in red provinces ready to wear face mask at home: poll

Published : July 31, 2021

Bangkok Airways announces the temporary suspension of Samui – Phuket (v.v.) from 3 August 2021 until further notice

Published : July 31, 2021

K-pop belts out another record with highest number of tweets in a year

Published : July 31, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.