UN chief condemns attack against UN compound in Afghanistan

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday strongly condemned the attack against a UN compound in Herat, Afghanistan, which resulted in the killing of an Afghan security forces guard and injuries to other officers.
Through a statement attributable to his deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq, the UN chief "expresses his condolences to the bereaved family and wishes those injured a speedy recovery."
The secretary-general said that attacks against UN personnel and premises are prohibited under international law and may constitute war crimes.
He reiterated the UN commitment to support the government and people of Afghanistan in their efforts to achieve peace and stability.
Published : July 31, 2021
By : xinhua
