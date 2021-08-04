Massive wildfire prompts new mandatory evacuation orders in Northern California

Officials said at least 7,144 structures were threatened by the fire and more than 5,100 fire personnel were battling the blaze.

The fire, which started on July 13, has destroyed 45 structures and 22 other minor structures to date. It's now the largest wildfire so far this year in California and the 11th largest wildfire in the history of the western U.S. state.

Extreme fire behavior is predicted due to drying conditions on Tuesday, according to the InciWeb, an interagency all-risk incident web information management system provided by the U.S. Forest Service.

Officials said that active fire with uphill runs, single tree torching, and spotting was expected.

"Winds and fire activity are expected to test established firelines on the perimeter. Evacuation zones have changed with new mandatory areas in Plumas County," the InciWeb noted, urging residents in evacuation warning areas to stay alert to conditions and remain prepared.

After reviewing the current position of the wildfire and receiving a recommendation from the operations division, the Plumas County Sheriff's Office issued new evacuation orders and warnings for residents in some communities near the fire zones Tuesday morning.