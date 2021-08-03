Italy wildfires devour forests, cause evacuations

"The teams have been at work for four days (in Puglia), where the flames have devoured 350 hectares of vegetation," the tweet added.

The southern Puglia region at the tip of Italy's boot is renowned for its beaches and architectural beauty, which attract domestic and international tourists in summer.

In the southern Molise region lying between Abruzzo and Puglia on the Adriatic Sea, "20 hectares of forest are on fire," according to another tweet of the National Fire Corps on Monday.

Firefighters have been engaged in a total of "37,407 operations to fight forest fires since June 15, of which 717 interventions were carried out in the past 24 hours to tackle the emergency across the south-central regions," the National Fire Corps said in a tweet on Monday.

In a tweet on Monday, the Interior Ministry expressed its thanks to "the women and men of the National Fire Corps who are fighting forest fires across the national territory."

A firefighter battles against wildfires on Sicily Island, Italy, Aug. 1, 2021.