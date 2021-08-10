Tuesday, August 10, 2021

international

Vaccine developer BioNTechs revenues jump to 5.3 bln euros in Q2

The companys estimated net income in Q2 skyrocketed to 2.8 billion euros due to sales from its COVID-19 vaccine.

BioNTech's revenues jumped to 5.3 billion euros (6.2 billion U.S. dollars) in the second quarter (Q2) of this year, up from 42 million euros in the same period last year, the German biotechnology company announced on Monday.

The company's estimated net income in Q2 skyrocketed to 2.8 billion euros due to sales from its COVID-19 vaccine, following losses of 88.3 million euros in the prior-year period, according to BioNTech.

BioNTech, together with Pfizer, delivered more than one billion COVID-19 vaccine doses worldwide in the first half of 2021.

"We are proud to have reached this great milestone after only six months and to have made a difference for people with our proprietary mRNA technology," said CEO and co-founder Ugur Sahin.

BioNTech has signed contracts with Pfizer to supply more than 2.2 billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccine this year, and more than one billion in 2022. The German company thus raised its forecast for this year's sales of the vaccine to 15.9 billion euros.

The company stressed that the recent acquisition of a TCR cell therapy development platform and a manufacturing facility in Gaithersburg in the United States was an important step towards the "goal to build a global biotechnology company for individualized cancer medicine." (1 euro = 1.18 U.S. dollars) 

Published : August 10, 2021

By : xinhua

