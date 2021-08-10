Pentagon requires mandatory vaccination against COVID-19 in U.S. military by mid-September

"I will seek the President's approval to make the vaccines mandatory no later than mid-September, or immediately" upon licensure by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), "whichever comes first," Austin said in a memo released by the Defense Department.

Absent of the FDA's full approval to the Pfizer vaccine, which is now authorized only for emergency use, Austin will have to seek a waiver from President Joe Biden in order to make inoculation compulsory for the men and women in uniform. The secretary said in the memo that a full FDA licensure is expected "early next month."

"I will not hesitate to act sooner or recommend a different course to the President if l feel the need to do so," said Austin, who underscored the need to closely track the development of the pandemic given the current spike in caseloads caused by the spread of the Delta variant.