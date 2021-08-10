U.S. to continue to support Afghan forces as Taliban advance

"We will continue to support them with the authorities we have, where and when feasible, understanding that it's not always going to be feasible," he said. "But where and when feasible, we will continue to support them with airstrikes, for instance."

He noted that the Afghan forces have the capability and advantages in combat with the Taliban, stressing the need for Kabul to exert both political and military leadership.

Kirby declined to speculate if the U.S. military will continue to provide air support for Afghan forces beyond Aug. 31, the date that President Joe Biden had ordered the U.S. military to end its mission in Afghanistan.