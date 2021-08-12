Thursday, August 12, 2021

Russian COVID-19 cases top 6.5 mln

Russia has confirmed 21,571 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 6,512,859, the official monitoring and response center said Wednesday.

The nationwide death toll grew by 799 to 167,241.

Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 2,076 new cases, taking the city's total to 1,533,065.

More than 170 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country so far.

Published : August 12, 2021

By : xinhua

