Pentagon says Taliban trying to isolate Kabul, situation "deeply concerning"

He reiterated that the Afghan forces, which the United States will continue to support, are capable of making a difference on the ground. "This is a moment for the Afghans to unite, the leadership and in the military. No outcome has to be inevitable here."

The Pentagon announced Thursday that three infantry battalions, about 3,000 troops, will be deployed to Kabul airport within 48 hours to support U.S. embassy staff reduction and Afghan Special Immigrant Visas (SIV) applicants evacuation given the Taliban's rapid offensive across the country.

"Some elements of one of the Marine infantry battalions are already there in Kabul," Kirby said. "And I expect that by the end of the weekend the bulk of the 3,000 ... will be in place."

The U.S. Transportation Command is developing airlift plans with Central Command to support the mission, he added. "Our intention is to be able to move thousands per day."

The Taliban said it captured another three provincial capitals on Friday. Logar province's capital city Pul-e-Alam, which was seized by the Taliban earlier in the day, is just about 60 km south of Kabul.