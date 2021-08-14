Mideast in Pictures: Floods, landslides hit northern Turkey

The heavy rainfall starting on Wednesday in Bartin, Kastamonu, and Sinop provinces triggered flash floods and landslides, demolishing some homes and bridges, and sweeping away some cars.
The country's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said so far, more than 1,400 people have been evacuated to safe areas.
People are seen at a residential area affected by floods in Bozkurt district of Kastamonu province, Turkey, on Aug. 12, 2021.
Photo shows a residential area affected by floods in Bozkurt district of Kastamonu province, Turkey on Aug. 12, 2021.
Rescuers work at a residential area affected by floods in Bozkurt district of Kastamonu province, Turkey, on Aug. 12, 2021.
Published : August 14, 2021
By : xinhua
