Friday, August 13, 2021

international

Asia Album: Rescue team provides flood relief in Indias northern state

Members of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) distributed relief as the houses of people in Prayagraj district in Indias northern state of Uttar Pradesh remained submerged after river Ganga swelled due to monsoon rains.

Members of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) distribute relief among flood affected people in Prayagraj district, India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh

Houses are seen in the flood as the Ganga river swells after monsoon rains in Prayagraj district, India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh, Aug. 9, 2021.

Houses are seen in the flood as the Ganga river swells after monsoon rains in Prayagraj district, India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh, Aug. 9, 2021.

Members of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) distribute relief among flood affected people in Prayagraj district, India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh, Aug. 11, 2021.

Members of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) distribute relief among flood affected people in Prayagraj district, India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh, Aug. 11, 2021.

 

Members of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) distribute relief among flood affected people in Prayagraj district, India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh, Aug. 11, 2021.

Members of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) distribute relief among flood affected people in Prayagraj district, India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh, Aug. 11, 2021.

Members of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) distribute relief supplies among flood-affected people in Prayagraj district in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh, Aug. 10, 2021.

Members of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) distribute relief supplies among flood-affected people in Prayagraj district in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh, Aug. 10, 2021. 

Members of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) distribute relief supplies among flood-affected people in Prayagraj district in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh, Aug. 10, 2021

Members of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) distribute relief supplies among flood-affected people in Prayagraj district in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh, Aug. 10, 2021

Published : August 13, 2021

By : xinhua

Related News

Chiang Rai residents lifted to safety

Published : August 12, 2021

23 dead in Indias West Bengal floods

Published : August 05, 2021

Latest News

SET down as virus surge, protests pressure Thai stocks

Published : August 13, 2021

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 enhanced by Dow solutions

Published : August 13, 2021

Retailers profiteering from rapid test kits face jail, warns Commerce Ministry

Published : August 13, 2021

List of Top 5 highest-paid football players in the world for 2021

Published : August 13, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.