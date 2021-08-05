Thursday, August 05, 2021

international

23 dead in Indias West Bengal floods

23 people were killed in the floods in Indias eastern state of West Bengal, and nearly 250,000 people were displaced from their homes following the discharge of water from dams that inundated six districts.

The floods in India's eastern state of West Bengal have killed 23 lives, local media reports said Wednesday.

The floods were triggered after heavy rains hit several parts of the state, pushing water levels up in the rivers and dams.

Nearly 250,000 people were displaced from their homes following the discharge of water from dams that inundated six districts.

"The flood situation in West Bengal worsened on Wednesday claiming eight more lives taking the toll to 23 as fresh areas went under water," a local media report said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia relief of 2,695 U.S. dollars to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to flooding in West Bengal and 673 U.S. dollars to each injured in floods.

Meanwhile, officials said relief and rescue operations were going on in the affected areas.

At present India is in the grip of southwest monsoon and most parts are experiencing heavy to very heavy rainfall, besides extremely heavy spells at isolated spots.

Villagers take a boat on floodwaters to a safer place in Hoogly district of India's West Bengal State on Aug. 4, 2021.

Published : August 05, 2021

By : xinhua

Related News

Huawei to invest $100m in Asia-Pacific startup ecosystem over 3 yrs

Published : August 05, 2021

Korea confirms first two cases of delta plus

Published : August 05, 2021

Vietnam cuts quarantine for fully vaccinated arrivals to 7 days: Health ministry

Published : August 05, 2021

Mainland imposes massive travel curbs to combat Delta outbreak

Published : August 05, 2021

Latest News

CRA to offer free Favipiravir syrup from August 6

Published : August 05, 2021

Govt calls in private sector to import 25m jabs as outbreak worsens

Published : August 05, 2021

Royal Academy to seek approval for Sinopharm use in children

Published : August 05, 2021

Protesters face up to two years in prison, warns govt spokesman

Published : August 05, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.