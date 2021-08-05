23 dead in Indias West Bengal floods

Nearly 250,000 people were displaced from their homes following the discharge of water from dams that inundated six districts.

"The flood situation in West Bengal worsened on Wednesday claiming eight more lives taking the toll to 23 as fresh areas went under water," a local media report said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia relief of 2,695 U.S. dollars to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to flooding in West Bengal and 673 U.S. dollars to each injured in floods.

Meanwhile, officials said relief and rescue operations were going on in the affected areas.

At present India is in the grip of southwest monsoon and most parts are experiencing heavy to very heavy rainfall, besides extremely heavy spells at isolated spots.