At least 304 dead in Haiti in wake of 7.2-magnitude earthquake

At least three urban areas in the southern region - Jeremie, Les Cayes and Baradères - sustained major damage, with fears of even broader damage in villages and towns closer to the epicenter. Although high call traffic had jammed lines earlier in the day, cellular phone infrastructure in the area remained operational.

Ralph Simon, a radio station owner in Jeremie, a city of 30,000 in southwest Haiti, said many homes and buildings had been leveled or damaged, including a church. He said he saw two corpses in the rubble of a church. "The impact of this is huge," he said. "I was still in bed with my children and my wife. My wife had a heart attack, and I had to save her life . . . There's damage to houses. People are crying."

Images on social media and witnesses portrayed scenes of devastation from collapsed structures, with officials saying residents were pouring into ill-equipped hospitals, bringing the injured in cars and beds of pickup trucks. Neighbors aided rescue workers, trying to lift rubble and knock down walls to reach people.

Preliminary disaster modeling from the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) predicted hundreds of millions of dollars in damage and thousands of fatalities.

Silvera Guillaume, civil protection coordinator in the coastal city of Les Cayes, said the community's resources are being overwhelmed.

"It's a dire situation, people died. There are people right now under the rubble," Guillaume said. "We deployed first responders to go and remove rubble, but we do not have enough first responders."

Améthyste Arcélius, administrator of Immaculate Conception Hospital - the largest in Les Cayes - said that its facilities cannot cope with the wounded and that it is in "desperate" need of personnel and medicines.

"There are lots of victims," Arcélius said. "The hospital needs emergency drugs, health professionals of all categories. Lots of people are coming. The hospital is flooded with victims. We are issuing a call for help."

At 8:29 a.m., Jabin Phontus, a 23-year-old agronomy student, said he felt his family home in Les Cayes begin to quake.

"I could see the walls breaking, it was scary," he said by phone. "I took my sister and ran."

His mother and brother also escaped their five-room home as it crumbled, leaving them scraped by falling debris.

"The house is partially destroyed, some walls are still up, but we can't sleep inside," he said. "We don't know where to go now.We are seeking shelter. A lot of houses in the neighborhood are destroyed."

As he spoke, he said a group of people near him were "trying to break down a wall to get to someone inside" a house.

In Baradères, closer to the epicenter, former mayor Pascal Calixte said that some neighborhoods were "90 percent" destroyed.

"Everybody is panicked," Calixte said. "There is a lot of damage. The church is destroyed. Today is market day. But we had landslides and rocks killed some people who were coming to sell their things. In some areas, 90% of the houses were destroyed."

Among the fatalities was Jean Gabriel Fortuné, an influential politician and former mayor of Les Cayes. He and least one other person died when the hotel he owned and lived in, Le Manguier, caved in, according to Duples Plymouth, a communications aide for Fortuné.

Foreign governments have begun to respond to the crisis. The White House said President Joe Biden had been briefed on the situation and had authorized an immediate response, naming U.S. Agency for International Development Administrator Samantha Power as the senior U.S. official to coordinate the effort.

Haiti became an center for charities and nongovernmental organizations in the aftermath of the 2010 earthquake. But many organizations have left, particularly in recent years as the country has descended into violence. Those remaining are scrambling to respond.

Christy Delafield, spokesperson for the charity Mercy Corps, said the group is moving to mobilize a team to the area, but relief workers face logistical challenges. The main road to the area runs through gang-filled territories just south of Port-au-Prince, leaving aid groups to focus on access by air.

But the regional airport in Les Cayes is a rural airstrip with limited capacity and is already overwhelmed.

"We saw a similar situation with Hurricane Dorian" that struck the Bahamas in 2019, Delafield said. "There isn't a lot of capacity in that area to handle assistance."

Muhamed Bizimana, assistant country director for Care Haiti, said his organization was also facing logistical challenges, and was having to rely on "local staff" for assessments in the hardest-hit areas, given the risks of traveling over land through gang-controlled regions south of Port-au-Prince.

"We're exploring maritime transport," he said.

Shelters for untold numbers of those experiencing homelessness - especially in denser urban areas in the south and west - remain an immediate priority, he said.

But longer term, the quake has the potential to worsen a hunger crisis in the country. He said he had received reports of crops in the south destroyed by landslides in the aftermath of the earthquake.

"This has not been a good year for Haiti," Bizimana said. "It's one crisis after another."