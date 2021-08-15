Phka Mealadei rice sows seeds of success

Named after the captivating aromatic pearly-white tropical flower of the hardy gardenia evergreen shrub – also known by its botanical name Gardenia jasminoides, the “Phka Mealadei” cultivar has been a roaring success in its 10 years of experimental trials on farmers’ fields across the Kingdom.

Cambodian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (Cardi) director Lor Bunna told The Post that Phka Mealadei is a seasonal, medium-term hybrid rice strain derived from a cross of the fragrant Phka Romduol – serving as the female line – and the Cambodian Rice 3 (CAR3) as the male line. Both parent varieties take medium duration to maturity as well.

Phka Mealadei has been tested on varied agroecosystems for 14 years, and the promising results being achieved prompted Cardi to release the seed to farmers in early 2018 for commercial use, he said.

When asked what motivated this hybridisation project, Bunna noted that the institute was keen to invest huge amounts of time if it meant developing a new, sturdy cultivar of the Asian staple that has a relatively high tolerance of water shortages and other climate change-associated stresses.

The wide adoption of Phka Mealadei could lead to a marked improvement in rice yields nationwide to feed Cambodia’s burgeoning population, as well as improve rural livelihoods and quality of life.

This would dovetail with the government’s greater efforts to build a supportive financial and market infrastructure for domestic agricultural products, in its drive to unlock the potential of the sector and develop it into a sustainable growth engine, as a major linchpin of the Kingdom’s economy.