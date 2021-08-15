Biden increases troops deployment to Afghanistan amid Taliban advances

"We have conveyed to the Taliban representatives in Doha, via our Combatant Commander, that any action on their part on the ground in Afghanistan, that puts US personnel or our mission at risk there, will be met with a swift and strong US military response," he added.

The Pentagon announced on Thursday that three infantry battalions, about 3,000 troops, will be deployed to Kabul airport to support U.S. embassy staff reduction and Afghan Special Immigrant Visas (SIV) applicants evacuation given the Taliban's rapid offensive across the country.