Four railway police shot dead, two wounded on Yangon circular train

Shooting reportedly occurred near Kyimyindine Station as the circular train travelled from Yangon Railway Station to Insein Station.

Images of the shooting incident went on viral on social media showing one policeman lying on the bench of a railway carriage with some other police beside him seemingly wounded or killed by gunshots.

“Someone opened fire on them. We learnt that the police were no position to return fire. But we cannot confirm. As it was about 5.30pm, they were going to finish their duty when the train arrived at the destination. One policeman was lying and supposed to be ill. He was sent to a hospital. He did not die,” said an official from the ministry of transport and communications.

He added that someone was likely to open fire on the railway police with a pistol.

An official from Myanmar Railways said he did not know details about the incident but no passenger or crew member was hurt.