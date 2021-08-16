Monday, August 16, 2021

Head of EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy calls for genuine political dialogue in Myanmar

Josep Borrell Fontelles, high representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has said that a genuine political dialogue process must be established for a democratic Myanmar.

He wrote on his Twitter account saying he made the remark during a telephone call with Brunei Foreign Minister and ASEAN Special Envoy for Myanmar Erywan Yusof. 

Josep Borrell stressed the need to stop violence in Myanmar and immediately release all those detained following February 1. He also urged Myanmar to allow humanitarian access.

During the ASEAN-European Union Ministerial Meeting held via video conference on August 6, which was also attended by Josep Borrell, Union Minister for Foreign Affairs Wunna Maung Lwin said that any support EU or any countries would be providing must compliment the five-point consensus of ASEAN and the five-point roadmap of Myanmar.  But, anything beyond them would not help the special envoy or Myanmar, he warned. 

However, Josep Borrell made his demands further. 

At the meeting, Wunna Maung Lwin also explained that Myanmar would not support the idea of engaging with CPRH and NUG since the Anti-Terrorism Central Committee on 8 May 2021 had declared them and their subordinates as terrorist groups, including non-state actors as stated in the EU’s spokesperson statement on the appointment of the special envoy because it would be a breach of the five-point consensus of the ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting.

The minister added that EU’s interpretation of a “meaningful political dialogue” should not include non-state actors and unlawful associations which have been declared as the terrorist group because it would not bring peaceful resolution. He also expressed his hope that EU would continue to support Myanmar so that Myanmar could complete the five-point roadmap successfully and reinstate democracy in Myanmar. On humanitarian assistance, he reaffirmed that Myanmar would cooperate with AHA Centre in its efforts to provide humanitarian assistance related to COVID-19.

Published : August 16, 2021

By : Eleven Media / ANN

Nation Thailnad
