President says no lockdown, but tighter travel restrictions

President Rajapaksa had at the meeting also urged the Task Force to go ahead at full speed with the vaccination program and finish inoculating the targeted population as soon as possible.

The meeting held with the President on Friday was attended by Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi, Lalith Weeratunga, State Minister Channa Jayasumana and DG Health Services, Dr. Asela Gunawardena.

Army Commander General Shavendra Silva was expected to make an announcement shortly.

State Minister Channa Jayasumana, following the meeting with the President said that while a decision was taken not to impose a lockdown, the discussion also focused on controlling the prevailing situation.