Monday, August 16, 2021

President says no lockdown, but tighter travel restrictions

Following a meeting held between President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, the President said he was not ready to impose an islandwide lockdown but opted for tougher travel restrictions, informed sources said.

President Rajapaksa had at the meeting also urged the Task Force to go ahead at full speed with the vaccination program and finish inoculating the targeted population as soon as possible.

The meeting held with the President on Friday was attended by Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi, Lalith Weeratunga, State Minister Channa Jayasumana and DG Health Services, Dr. Asela Gunawardena.

Army Commander General Shavendra Silva was expected to make an announcement shortly.

State Minister Channa Jayasumana, following the meeting with the President said that while a decision was taken not to impose a lockdown, the discussion also focused on controlling the prevailing situation.

Published : August 16, 2021

By : The Island / ANN

