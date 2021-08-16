Malaysia PM Muhyiddin Cabinet resigns after his audience with King

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin revealed this on his Instagram account after their last Cabinet meeting concluded earlier this morning.

"Thank you for the opportunity to, once again, serve the nation. May God bless Malaysia," Mr Khairy said.

This draws the curtains on Tan Sri Muhyiddin's tumultuous 18-month rule, after a fortnight-long assault on his leadership which began when 11 Umno MPs withdrew their support for him on Aug 3.

But his likely ouster looks set to throw the nation into deeper uncertainty.

Despite a weekend of endless meetings and proposals across the political divide, there is still no clear candidate to succeed the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president.