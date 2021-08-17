Chinese FM talks with U.S. secretary of state over Afghanistan

The United States recognizes that the future of Afghanistan should be decided by the Afghan people, Blinken said, calling on the Taliban to ensure the safety of all those who wish to leave the country.

Wang said that China stands ready to communicate with the United States to push for a soft landing of the Afghan issue, so that a new civil war or humanitarian disaster will be prevented in Afghanistan and the country will not relapse into a hotbed and shelter for terrorism.

China encourages Afghanistan to establish an open and inclusive political framework in accordance with its own national situations, Wang added.

