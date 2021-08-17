Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Chinese FM talks with U.S. secretary of state over Afghanistan

Wang said that China stands ready to communicate with the United States to push for a soft landing of the Afghan issue, so that a new civil war or humanitarian disaster will be prevented in Afghanistan and the country will not relapse into a hotbed and shelter for terrorism.

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday exchanged views with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken over phone on the situation in Afghanistan.

During the phone talk, Blinken expressed appreciation for China's participation in the Doha meeting on the Afghan issue, noting that the current situation in Afghanistan is entering a crucial stage.

The Taliban should announce a clean break with extremism, opt for an orderly transfer of power and establish an inclusive government, the top U.S. diplomat said, expressing hope that China will also play an important role to this end.

The United States recognizes that the future of Afghanistan should be decided by the Afghan people, Blinken said, calling on the Taliban to ensure the safety of all those who wish to leave the country.

China encourages Afghanistan to establish an open and inclusive political framework in accordance with its own national situations, Wang added.
 

Published : August 17, 2021

By : Xinhua

