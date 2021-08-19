Biden administration takes new actions on masking, vaccination amid COVID-19 resurgence

"You know, we're not going to sit by as governors try to block and intimidate educators protecting our children," Biden said.

Some Republican governors, such as Florida's Ron DeSantis, Doug Ducey of Arizona, and Greg Abbott of Texas, have issued orders barring local school districts from requiring masks in the classroom.

"They're setting a dangerous tone," Biden said. "This isn't about politics. It's about keeping our children safe. It's about taking on the virus together, united."

He said COVID-19 emergency funding in American Rescue Plan can be used to pay educators who have their paycheck cut by local and state governments if their schools implement mask mandates.

More than 121,000 new child cases were logged in the week ending Aug. 12 in the United States, "a continuing substantial increase," said a report from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association.

As of Aug. 12, more than 4.41 million children had tested positive in the country since the onset of the pandemic, representing 14.4 percent of all cases, said the report. Children under the age of 12 have not been authorized to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in the United States.

Biden said Wednesday he is also directing the Department of Health and Human Services to draw up new regulations making employee vaccination a condition for nursing homes to participate in Medicare and Medicaid.

His administration has already required that all health care and nursing home workers with the Department of Veterans Affairs be vaccinated and that federal employees get vaccinated or undergo routine testing.

Additionally, Biden spoke about the administration's new recommendation for everyone to get booster shots, beginning the week of Sept. 20, pending approval by the Food and Drug Administration.

"It's the best way to protect ourselves from new variants that could arrive," Biden said of the boosters.

He downplayed the criticism that Americans would be getting additional protection against COVID-19 while much of the world still waits for the first vaccination shots.

"There's some world leaders who say America shouldn't get a third shot until other countries got their first shot -- I disagree," Biden said. "We can take care of America and help the world at the same time."