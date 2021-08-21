Saturday, August 21, 2021

Afghans flock around Kabul airport to escape uncertainty

Thousands of Afghans, including government employees and security forces, gathered in an open field north of Kabul International Airport on Friday, waiting for a chance to enter the airport, as intermittent gunfire rang out near the scene.

Following the fall of Kabul to the Taliban on Sunday, thousands of Afghans, especially those who had worked for the U.S. army and companies, flooded to the airport to leave the country.

At its first press conference since the Taliban's takeover of most parts of Afghanistan, the group's spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid on Tuesday promised to ensure the safety of people who worked with the United States and allied forces.

However, the unchecked rush of people to the Kabul airport and stampede had forced the country's civil aviation authority to suspend commercial flights for a while.

Those who have been waiting on the dusty streets and pathways around the airport over the past five days with the hope to board a plane by chance are blaming the U.S. military invasion for their miseries.

Published : August 21, 2021

By : xinhua

