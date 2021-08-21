Afghans flock around Kabul airport to escape uncertainty

At its first press conference since the Taliban's takeover of most parts of Afghanistan, the group's spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid on Tuesday promised to ensure the safety of people who worked with the United States and allied forces.

However, the unchecked rush of people to the Kabul airport and stampede had forced the country's civil aviation authority to suspend commercial flights for a while.

Those who have been waiting on the dusty streets and pathways around the airport over the past five days with the hope to board a plane by chance are blaming the U.S. military invasion for their miseries.